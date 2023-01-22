Las Vegas Advisor: Horror-themed attraction coming to Vegas

Universal Parks & ­Resorts, parent company of Universal Studios, has announced that it will create a 111,000-square-foot, year-round, horror-­focused attraction in Las Vegas. It will be the anchor tenant in a 20-acre expansion of the AREA15 entertainment complex located about a mile west of the Strip.

It’s a natural, given that many of Universal’s films were based on classic characters like Frankenstein and Dracula and content from both historical and upcoming films will be featured in the Las Vegas property. Work on the project is expected to begin this year, though a target completion date hasn’t been announced.

Late reopening: Buffalo Bill’s, one of the last Nevada casinos that had remained closed since the pandemic shutdown, has reopened. A new restaurant, Wagon Wheel Grill, has also debuted and more upgrades are promised in the coming year. Buffalo Bill’s, Primm Valley and Whiskey Pete’s are the three casinos huddled around the state line at Primm, located on the ­Nevada/California border.

Bellagio display: The new display at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens celebrates the Year of the Rabbit (on the Chinese zodiac). It features a family of eight golden rabbits; a pair of fu guard dogs; twin bonsai trees; gilded ­water-lily fountains adorning a pond; a money tree consisting of 88 gold I-Ching coins; a 32-foot-tall medallion; and a 17-foot-tall statue of Caishen, the Chinese god of wealth. The display runs through March 4 and is free to view.

Question: I’ve heard that the cost of the MSG Sphere entertainment complex being built behind the Venetian dwarfs the cost of even Allegiant Stadium where the Raiders play. How much is it?

Answer: The price tag of the 17,500-seat MSG Sphere now stands at $2.17 billion, making it the most expensive entertainment venue in Las Vegas history. By comparison, T-Mobile Arena cost $375 million and Allegiant Stadium cost $1.9 billion.

