comscore Bankoh posts strong loan growth but sees slowdown ahead
Top News

Bankoh posts strong loan growth but sees slowdown ahead

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY BANK OF HAWAII Bank of Hawaii’s Iwilei branch.

    COURTESY BANK OF HAWAII

    Bank of Hawaii’s Iwilei branch.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. generated strong double-digit loan growth in the fourth quarter but cautioned that it’s unlikely to continue that pace as consumers face continued headwinds due to the effect of higher interest rates.

The state’s second-largest bank, which easily beat analysts’ earnings estimates, reported before the market opened today that its loans rose 11.3% to $13.65 billion from the year-earlier quarter and were up 2.4% from the third quarter.

Bankoh expects its loan growth to slow to mid to high single digits this year, Chairman, President and CEO Peter Ho told analysts this morning on an earnings conference call.

Even with the strong loan growth, Bankoh’s net income slipped 4% during the quarter to $61.3 million, or $1.50 a share. That still beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.42 a share. In the year-earlier quarter, Bankoh earned $63.8 million, or $1.55 a share.

The net income was affected by $200,000 it set aside for potential loan losses in the quarter compared with $9.7 million it released from its loan-loss reserve in the year-earlier quarter that bolstered its balance sheet.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
WATCH LIVE: Chip Fletcher, interim dean of UH School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, joins ‘Spotlight Hawaii’

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up