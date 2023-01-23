comscore Man, 21, critically injured in Kalihi shooting
Man, 21, critically injured in Kalihi shooting

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 21-year-old man was critically injured in an early morning shooting in Kalihi Saturday, Honolulu police said.

The shooting occurred on Kalena Drive at about 1:20 a.m.

Police said an unknown suspect shot the victim in the upper torso. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.

A description of the suspect was not available at this time.

