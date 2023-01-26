HFD responding to 2-alarm building fire in Nuuanu-Punchbowl area

UPDATE 6:50 p.m.

A 30-year-old man was treated by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services for smoke inhalation from the fire at 2345 Kaola Way.

The man is in stable condition and was transported to an area hospital, EMS said.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported arriving at the scene at around 5:15 p.m. and finding smoke and flames emanating from a residential structure.

HFD initiated an aggressive attack to fight the fire.

The fire department reported that the Honolulu Police Department escorted three residents to an EMS unit staging at Booth District Park.

Previous coverage

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm building fire in the Nuuanu-Punchbowl area.

At 5:10 p.m. today, the Honolulu Fire Department reported a building fire at 2345 Kaola Way. A few minutes later, HFD upgraded the incident to a 2-alarm fire.

The Honolulu Police Department have closed Booth Road at the Star Road intersection and at the Pacific Heights Road and Kaola Way intersection because of a fire call.

HPD is advising the public to avoid the area and to expect delays.