comscore HFD responding to 2-alarm building fire in Nuuanu-Punchbowl area
Top News

HFD responding to 2-alarm building fire in Nuuanu-Punchbowl area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:59 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A Honolulu firefighter sprays water from a ladder upon a unit behind 2356 Boothe Street in Pauoa.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A Honolulu firefighter sprays water from a ladder upon a unit behind 2356 Boothe Street in Pauoa.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Neighbors watch from their yard as smoke rises from a structure behind a home at 2356 Boothe Street.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Neighbors watch from their yard as smoke rises from a structure behind a home at 2356 Boothe Street.

UPDATE 6:50 p.m.

A 30-year-old man was treated by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services for smoke inhalation from the fire at 2345 Kaola Way.

The man is in stable condition and was transported to an area hospital, EMS said.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported arriving at the scene at around 5:15 p.m. and finding smoke and flames emanating from a residential structure.

HFD initiated an aggressive attack to fight the fire.

The fire department reported that the Honolulu Police Department escorted three residents to an EMS unit staging at Booth District Park.

Previous coverage

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm building fire in the Nuuanu-Punchbowl area.

At 5:10 p.m. today, the Honolulu Fire Department reported a building fire at 2345 Kaola Way. A few minutes later, HFD upgraded the incident to a 2-alarm fire.

The Honolulu Police Department have closed Booth Road at the Star Road intersection and at the Pacific Heights Road and Kaola Way intersection because of a fire call.

HPD is advising the public to avoid the area and to expect delays.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda appointed to House Committee on Agriculture

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up