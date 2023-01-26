Hawaii women’s basketball team falls at UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara erased a 20-point third-quarter deficit and rallied past the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team in a 72-69 win today in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The outcome of the Big West game was overshadowed by an injury to UH guard Jovi Lefotu in the final seconds. The freshman’s leg appeared to buckle on a drive to the basket with 8.7 seconds left. The game was delayed while trainers tended to Lefotu as UH guard Lily Wahinekapu stayed on the court to comfort her sister, who was eventually carried off the floor.

UC Santa Barbara led 70-67 at that point and Alexis Tucker hit two free throws to cap a 23-point performance and seal the win for the Gauchos at the Thunderdome.

“I’m thrilled with the win, but that is heartbreaking with Jovi at the end,” UCSB coach Bonnie Henrickson said on the ESPN+ broadcast. “Just prayers for her.”

UH (7-11, 5-4 Big West) closes its road trip at Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.

Wahinekapu led four UH players in double figures with 13 points. Meilani McBee hit three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points, with the last tying the game 67-67 with 58 seconds left.

UCSB center Ila Lane then scored on a putback to give the Gauchos the lead again with 40 seconds left. McBee missed a 3-pointer, but Lefotu came up with the rebound. Wahinekapu missed on a drive and Tucker was fouled on the rebound. She made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 70-67 with 14.2 seconds left. After a UH timeout, Lefotu was on her way to the basket when she suffered the injury.

UH guard Kelsie Imai and forward Jacque David each finished with 10 points.

Lane scored 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field for UCSB (14-5, 7-2) and Alyssa Marin and Alexi Whitfield added 11 points each.