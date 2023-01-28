Be prepared for flooding and high winds, HI-EMA warns

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

A flash flood warning for Molokai has been extended until 12:45 p.m., but has expired for the island of Maui.

“At 9:30 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain continuing to fall over a large portion of the island of Molokai, with peak rain rates near 2 inches per hour.,” the National Weather Service said. “Water levels in gulches and streams remain elevated, and flash flooding is ongoing.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

State emergency management officials are urging residents and visitors to be prepared for heavy rain and possible flooding as a rainy weather system over Hawaii has put much of the island chain under a flood watch through Sunday afternoon.

So far, Maui County has felt the brunt of the storm system which started Friday, with Pukalani and Kula in Upcountry Maui getting more than 5 inches of rain in 24 hours, the National Weather Service said at 7:45 a.m.

Flash flood warnings are in effect until 10 a.m. for the island of Maui, and until 9:45 a.m. for Molokai.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said the risk of hazardous weather will move from east to west across the state over the weekend.

“This weather pattern presents several different hazards at different places within the state, and we’re urging our residents and visitors to be careful and prepared,” said Luke Meyers, HI-EMA’s administrator, said in a statement late Friday. “Sign up for your local county alerts to be sure you receive the most up to date and reliable information.”

Oahu could see winds gusting to 45 mph by Monday, while Kauai also may get high winds and rain, HI-EMA said.

Heavy rain on Friday across windward Maui closed roads, flooded low-lying areas and led to the critical injury of a Maui firefighter who was swept down a storm drain, officials said.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency activated its Emergency Operation Center and asked residents to report structural property damage online, HI-EMA said.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood watch through Sunday afternoon for all islands from Oahu to the Big Island.

“The bulk of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where stream flow could also become elevated,” forecasters said.

The heavy rain may expand to Kauai by Sunday afternoon, and locally heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are forecast through Monday, especially over windward areas, they said.

Gusty winds are expected from Kauai to Oahu through early Monday, the weather service said.

A winter storm warning is also in effect until Sunday evening for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island, with freezing rain and up to 6 inches of snow expected.