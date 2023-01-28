comscore Man in his 50s dies after 2 SUVs crash near Punchbowl
Man in his 50s dies after 2 SUVs crash near Punchbowl

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:58 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu firefighters, police and Emergency Medical Services personnel respond to a fatal two-vehicle crash at Prospect and Alapai streets in Makiki early this morning.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu firefighters, police and Emergency Medical Services personnel respond to a fatal two-vehicle crash at Prospect and Alapai streets in Makiki early this morning.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police investigate a fatal two-car crash at the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets early this morning.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police investigate a fatal two-car crash at the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets early this morning.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Emergency personnel respond to a fatal two-vehicle crash at Prospect and Alapai streets in Makiki early this morning.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Emergency personnel respond to a fatal two-vehicle crash at Prospect and Alapai streets in Makiki early this morning.

A man in his 50s died in a two-vehicle crash early this morning near Punchbowl.

A 35-year-old woman was injured and in stable condition but refused treatment from paramedics, Honolulu Emergency Management Services officials said.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call at 2:29 a.m. reporting a vehicle crash near the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets in Makiki.

The crash involved two single-occupant SUVs, and the male driver of one SUV was dead on arrival, according to EMS.

HFD said the woman in the other SUV was able to exit the vehicle on her own.

The SUV driven by the male crashed into a tree. Firefighters began trying to extricate the man by removing a door with saws and hand tools, but stopped because of his fatal injuries so that Honolulu police and EMS personnel could attend to the scene, HFD said.

