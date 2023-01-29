HFD frees two people who were pinned inside vehicles in two separate accidents

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two people who were pinned inside a vehicle after two separate traffic accidents this evening.

HFD said it received a call about the vehicle accident at 6:55 p.m. on the H3 Freeway , eastbound, near Exit 11 in Kaneohe. HFD responded to the incident by sending four units, staffed with 14 personnel. The first unit arrived at 7:01 p.m. to find a car resting on its roof with a person pinned inside.

HFD said it deployed hose lines for fire protection, stabilized the vehicle, and quickly extricated the occupant from the vehicle. Medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 7:05 p.m.

HFD searched the area to confirm there were no other injuries from this accident. They also notified the Honolulu Police Department, which provided traffic control and protection.

HFD also received a call about a vehicle accident at 6:44 p.m. that had occured at the intersection of Analii Street and Kalanianaole Highway in Wailupe.

HFD responded to the incident by sending four units, staffed with 14 personnel. The first unit arrived at 6:48 p.m. to find a car resting on its roof with a person pinned inside.

HFD said personnel stabilized the vehicle and utilized battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to extricate and free the person. Medical care of the person was transferred to Emergency Medical Services personnel at 7:04 p.m.