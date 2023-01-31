ChatGPT’s new tool shows if an AI or a human wrote the text

OpenAI, which released the viral ChatGPT chabot last year, unveiled a tool that’s intended to help show if text has been authored by an artificial intelligence program and passed off as human.

The tool will flag content written by OpenAI’s products as well as other AI authoring tools. However, the company said “it still has a number of limitations — so it should be used as a complement to other methods of determining the source of text instead of being the primary decision-making tool.”

In the company’s evaluations, only 26% of AI-written text was correctly identified. It also flagged 9% of human-written text as being composed by AI.

It will be available as a web app, along with some resources for teachers, the company said in an emailed statement. The popularity of ChatGPT has given rise to authorship concerns as students and workers use the bot to create reports and content and pass it off as their own.