1,700 Oahu parking meters now accepting payment via phone app

About 1,700 parking meters on Oahu have been configured to accept parking payments via a phone app, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services announced.

The modernized meters will be primarily in the Honolulu area from Chinatown to Waikiki. Fees will remain the same.

DTS in a news release said the phone app, called Park Smarter, is a mobile payment system for the on-street parking stalls on the island.

The app only accepts credit card payments, and meters that can be paid through it will have Park Smarter stickers.

The meters will still accept coins, DTS said.