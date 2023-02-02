Shorthanded Rainbow Wahine fall against UC Davis

UC Davis guard Evanne Turner scored 23 points to lead the Aggies to a 57-47 win over the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Turner, the Big West’s leading scorer and 3-point shooter entering the week, scored the Aggies’ first nine points of the fourth quarter and UC Davis held off a shorthanded Rainbow Wahine team to earn a split of the season series.

Tess Sussman hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for UC Davis.

UH guard Lily Wahinekapu led the ’Bows with 14 points and guard Daejah Phillips added 10 points off the bench in her return to the rotation after missing last week’s road trip.

UH lost guard Jovi Lefotu and forward Jacque David to injuries over the past week and they watched from behind the UH bench, along with guard Olivia Davies, who had season-ending surgery last month.

The Wahine shot 25% from the field, going 15-for-60, and went 2-for-23 from 3-point range.

UH (8-12, 6-5 Big West, which has alternated losses and wins for the past nine games, will look to bounce back again on Saturday against Cal Poly (6-13, 3-8). The Mustangs knocked off UC Santa Barbara 69-64 on Thursday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.