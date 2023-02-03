23,000 gallons of wastewater spills at Ewa Beach Wastewater Station

About 23,000 gallons of raw wastewater were spilled following a force main break at the Ewa Beach Wastewater Pump Station this afternoon.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services this morning said that it responded to the break at around 12:20 p.m. today at the station, which is located at 814 Makule Road.

Crews were able to recover 16,000 gallons of the wastewater, but 7,000 gallons dissipated into the ground, the city said.

ENV crews were able to stop the spill at 5 p.m.

Currently, tanker trucks are collecting the wastewater at the pump station and redistributing it downstream of the break. Repairs to the broken main will begin Saturday morning.

The city has notified the state Department of Health of the spill.