Man, 25, denied bail in connection with Kaneohe Marine’s death

A 25-year-old Waikiki man accused by federal prosecutors of selling a bag of cocaine to a Kaneohe Marine that caused him to overdose and die was ordered held without bail this morning.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice’s motion to detain Rayshaun “Nova” Ducos, 25. He is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and another of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He made his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday and is for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. on Feb. 14.

On Jan. 23, Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents responded to an overdose at a home on Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe. They found Cpl. Adell Anderson, of the 3rd Marine Division, who was taken to the Adventist Health Castle hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:09 a.m., according to the federal complaint.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are investigating Ducos and other “identified and unidentified subjects, regarding the distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances, and conspiracy,” according to the complaint.

A witness told NCIS agents that Anderson allegedly knew Ducos from previous drug transactions.

Ducos faces up to life in prison if convicted.