Flood advisory issued for Hawaii island; gusty winds forecast for all isles

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Hawaii island through 3 p.m. today.

At 12:01 p.m., radar indicated scattered downpours were moving across portions of the South Hilo, Puna, and Kau districts on Hawaii island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour in the heaviest showers. Individual showers were moving toward the west at about 25 miles an hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Hawaiian Paradise Park, Volcano, Glenwood, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Mountain View, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Keaau, Wood Valley, Pahoa, Pahala, Papaikou, Honomu, Hakalau and Ninole.

Officials warn Hawaii island residents to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. The advisory may need to be extended beyond 3 p.m. if flooding persists.

Forecasters, meanwhile, expect tradewinds to ramp up to 25 mph across the isles, starting Wednesday, with gusts up to 45 mph. The strong winds are expected to continue Thursday through Friday at 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

A small craft advisory also remains in place for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters through 6 a.m. Wednesday.