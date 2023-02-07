Kauai County to give away 7,500 at-home COVID-19 test kits in March

Kauai County announced today a free giveaway of about 7,500 COVID-19 home tests kits at various neighborhoods from March 7 to 9.

The county’s COVID-19 testing center at Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall and mobile sites, which offer free PCR tests with same-day results, will close down at the end of February, as announced earlier.

The county is offering the free test kits on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of five per individual or household. Additionally, distribution ending times will vary, depending on how long supplies last.

Kauai County announced the following distribution schedule:

Tuesday, March 7

>> Starting 9 a.m. at Hanalei Neighborhood Center

>> Starting noon at Kilauea Neighborhood Center

Wednesday, March 8

>> Starting 9 a.m. at Waimea Neighborhood Center

>> Starting noon at Kalaheo Neighborhood Center

Thursday, March 9

>> Starting 9 a.m. at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

>> Starting noon at Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall

Although the expiration date of these COVID tests being distributed is listed as February, officials said, they have received a seven-month shelf-life extension from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are set to expire in November.

The FDA, meanwhile, is asking the public to voluntarily and anonymously report the results of their at-home COVID tests – whether negative or positive – to MakeMyTestCount.org, a website developed through the National Institutes of Health.

The data can help public health departments know how fast the virus is spreading, the FDA said, and help them assess and modify their response to COVID-19 in their local communities, states or across the country.

The federal government is also providing free home COVID tests to households via the U.S. Postal Service this winter by visiting covid.gov/tests or calling 1-800-232-0233. Every U.S. household is eligible to order four free home COVID tests.