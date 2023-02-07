comscore Column: Those with mental illness need support, access to treatment
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Those with mental illness need support, access to treatment

  • By Ellen Godbey Carson
  • Today
  • Updated 7:28 p.m.
  • Ellen Godbey Carson is a retired attorney and former president of the Hawaii State Bar Association, Hawaii Women Lawyers, Institute for Human Services and Hale Kipa Youth Services.

    Ellen Godbey Carson is a retired attorney and former president of the Hawaii State Bar Association, Hawaii Women Lawyers, Institute for Human Services and Hale Kipa Youth Services.

I went to law school to protect the constitutional rights of vulnerable minorities. My first pro bono case protected a mentally ill prison inmate. My heart aches for those suffering from mental illness. We must do better. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Worker vaccinations needed to protect public

Scroll Up