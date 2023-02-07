Column: Those with mental illness need support, access to treatment
- By Ellen Godbey Carson
-
Today
- Updated 7:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
Ellen Godbey Carson is a retired attorney and former president of the Hawaii State Bar Association, Hawaii Women Lawyers, Institute for Human Services and Hale Kipa Youth Services.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree