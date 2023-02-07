These wontons are the ultimate party pick

Crunchy on the outside with a juicy shrimp filling, these deep-fried wontons are the ultimate party food. To make sure they cook to the ideal golden brown crispness, avoid crowding the pan of hot oil. Each batch takes only a few minutes to fry, and the wontons still taste great when served warm. Better yet, welcome guests into the kitchen and serve the wontons as they’re ready. The spicy sweet-and-sour dipping sauce can be prepared ahead, making this party dish even easier.
Fried Wontons
Ingredients for the Dipping Sauce:
• 2/3 cup granulated sugar
• 1/4 cup distilled white vinegar
• 2 tablespoons sambal oelek, Sriracha or other red chile sauce
• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
• 1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt
Ingredients for the Wontons:
• 4 to 6 cups peanut or canola oil, for frying
• 50 fresh or unthawed frozen wontons
Directions:
Make the sauce: Combine the sugar, vinegar, sambal, garlic and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer rapidly, stirring occasionally, until syrupy, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a dipping bowl and cool to room temperature. The sauce can be covered and refrigerated for up to a week; bring back to room temperature before serving.
Fry the wontons: Fill a heavy saucepan with oil to a depth of 2 inches. Heat over medium-high until a deep-fry thermometer registers 360 degrees. Working in batches, add the dumplings to the hot oil (avoid crowding) and fry, turning to evenly cook, just until golden brown and crisp, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Serve hot or warm with the dipping sauce.
Total time: 40 minutes, makes 50 wontons.
