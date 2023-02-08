Woman, 51, allegedly assaulted, tased in Waipahu robbery

Two males physically assaulted and tased a 51-year-old woman in a brazen robbery at a business in Waipahu, Honolulu police said.
The robbery occurred in the 94-200 block of Hanawai Circle at about 2:20 p.m.
Police said the unknown males entered the business brandishing a handgun and taser and demanded money from the woman. The pair assaulted and tased the woman before they fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the woman at the scene. She declined to be taken to the hospital.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.
A description of the suspects was not available.
