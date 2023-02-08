comscore Woman, 51, allegedly assaulted, tased in Waipahu robbery
Top News

Woman, 51, allegedly assaulted, tased in Waipahu robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A Honolulu Police crime scene unit vehicle is seen, Feb. 6, in Makakilo. Two males physically assaulted and tased a 51-year-old woman in a brazen robbery at a business in Waipahu, Honolulu police said.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A Honolulu Police crime scene unit vehicle is seen, Feb. 6, in Makakilo. Two males physically assaulted and tased a 51-year-old woman in a brazen robbery at a business in Waipahu, Honolulu police said.

Two males physically assaulted and tased a 51-year-old woman in a brazen robbery at a business in Waipahu, Honolulu police said.

The robbery occurred in the 94-200 block of Hanawai Circle at about 2:20 p.m.

Police said the unknown males entered the business brandishing a handgun and taser and demanded money from the woman. The pair assaulted and tased the woman before they fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the woman at the scene. She declined to be taken to the hospital.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.

A description of the suspects was not available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Disney cuts Simpsons ‘forced labor’ episode in Hong Kong

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up