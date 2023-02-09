Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien have been subpoenaed in the special counsel investigations of Donald Trump and his allies.

Pence’s subpoena came after months of negotiations between his legal team and federal prosecutors working with Special Counsel Jack Smith, according to ABC News.

A spokesman for Pence declined to comment on Thursday evening.

O’Brien received two subpoenas asking for testimony and documents relating to the two separate inquiries of the former president, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named to discuss non-public information.

After the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 by Trump supporters, O’Brien had considered resigning from the administration but stayed on instead. His agency may also have been involved with the handling of classified documents at the White House. The special counsel is also investigating whether records found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida were mishandled.

A lawyer for O’Brien did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

CNN reported earlier on O’Brien being subpoenaed.

Smith is investigating the documents as well as efforts by Trump and others to overturn the 2020 presidential election.