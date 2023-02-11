comscore 2 men arrested on suspicion of courier robbery in Mapunapuna area
Top News

2 men arrested on suspicion of courier robbery in Mapunapuna area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Two men were arrested Friday night on suspicion of robbing a courier who was in the middle of a delivery in the Mapunapuna area.

On Monday at around 2 p.m. four suspects reportedly robbed the courier, described as a 46-year-old man, the Honolulu Police Department reported. Two of the suspects were armed during the robbery.

Following an investigation, police said they identified, located and arrested two men, ages 47 and 41, at around 11 p.m. on Friday on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

The suspects are currently in custody.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Wahine hoops team sweeps road trip with win at Fullerton

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up