Fire extinguished in dumpster behind hotel in Kapolei

The Honolulu Fire Department put out a fire this morning that was found in a dumpster on the exterior of the Embassy Suites at 725 Manawai St. in Kapolei.

HFD received a 911 call at 11:38 a.m. for a building fire and responded with 10 units staffed with 35 personnel. The first unit arrived on the scene at 11:44 a.m. to report black smoke coming from the rear of the building. Upon further investigation, firefighters found the dumpster on fire.

Firefighters secured a water supply and initiated an aggressive fire attack with hand lines to prevent the fire from spreading to the building. The building was evacuated and firefighters conducted searches within all units of the seven-story high-rise to confirm that the fire did not extend into the residential units. The fire was brought under control at 12:09 p.m. and extinguished at 12:24 p.m.

This fire is under investigation to determine the origin and cause and to provide damage estimates.