Flood watch for all Hawaiian islands begins Thursday

A flood watch has been issued for all main Hawaiian islands from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said a kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to the islands from Thursday into the weekend.

Forecasters expect the heaviest rainfall to begin Thursday on Hawaii island and then spread to the remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday.

Heavy rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated areas. Flooding may also occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages and landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.

A flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding, which is life threatening. The public should be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

Temperatures over Big Island summits are also expected to drop near or below freezing, prompting a winter storm watch from Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.

Forecasters say total snow accumulations greater than 6 inches is possible, with wind gusts as high as 70 mph.

Travel to the summits could be very difficult to impossible, and should be postponed until the weather improves.

A high surf advisory, meanwhile, remains in place for the east-facing shores of Kauai and Oahu, with breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet, through 6 p.m. today.

Kauai County Ocean Safety officials have posted box jellyfish warning signs at Salt Pond Beach Park, and advise the public to avoid swimming on south- and west-facing shores.