Flood watch for all islands in effect through Saturday

A flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian islands through Saturday afternoon.

A kona low will move west and away from Hawaii over the next day or so as an area of high pressure north of the islands shifts to the east, according to the National Weather Service. The convergence will bring a “plume of deep tropical moisture” to the islands over the next few days.

“Widespread heavy rainfall and even a few thunderstorms will be possible, with the heavy rain beginning over the Big Island later today, then spreading to the smaller islands tonight,” the NWS said in a bulletin. “High rainfall rates for an extended period of time could result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are already saturated from recent rainfall.”

Periods of heavy rain with the possibility of thunder are possible through the weekend, forecasters said.