In a democracy, cabinet appointees shouldn’t be, but often are, political paybacks for the financial help a successful candidate received during their campaign. Read more

Maybe Ikaika Anderson’s failure to win confirmation was a good example of “a stitch in time saves nine” (“Ikaika Anderson withdraws DHHL nomination,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Feb. 15).

Historically, political appointees and the choice of insiders to manage real-life challenges often results in more chaos and wasted time down the line. Anderson mismanaged the scrutiny from the onset.

Maybe the committee dodged a bullet here. It would have been far better to avoid the problem in the first place.

James T. Nakata

Kaneohe

