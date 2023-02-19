comscore Man, 28, dies in moped collision due to speeding, police say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 28, dies in moped collision due to speeding, police say

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:51 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 28-year-old man was killed and a 34-year-old man was injured Saturday night in a moped collision in the Waipahu area.

Police said the collision involving two mopeds happened at about 9:43 p.m. Saturday. Police said the 28-year-old man riding the moped was speeding westbound on Farrington Highway and collided with a 34-year-old man also riding a moped who was making a right turn at Paiwa Street.

Both men were ejected onto the roadway due to the crash and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead, while the 34-year-old man was upgraded to serious condition.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the collision. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

This marked the 10th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to eight during the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Long Beach State escapes with over Rainbow Wahine
Next Story
Japanese bid farewell to beloved panda returning to China

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up