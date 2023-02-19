Man, 28, dies in moped collision due to speeding, police say

A 28-year-old man was killed and a 34-year-old man was injured Saturday night in a moped collision in the Waipahu area.

Police said the collision involving two mopeds happened at about 9:43 p.m. Saturday. Police said the 28-year-old man riding the moped was speeding westbound on Farrington Highway and collided with a 34-year-old man also riding a moped who was making a right turn at Paiwa Street.

Both men were ejected onto the roadway due to the crash and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead, while the 34-year-old man was upgraded to serious condition.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the collision. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

This marked the 10th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to eight during the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.