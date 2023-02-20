Man seriously injured in Kapolei attack

A man was seriously injured after he was assaulted in Kapolei today.
Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the 700 block of Haumea Street at about 7:15 a.m.
The victim was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.
