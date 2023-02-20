Pedestrian, 60, hurt when he is struck by vehicle on H-2

Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old suspected drunk driver after he allegedly struck a 60-year-old man walking in the shoulder lane of the H-2 freeway in Wahiawa early today.

The motorist was traveling northbound in the shoulder lane of the freeway and struck the pedestrian who was walking southbound in the shoulder lane at about 12:30 a.m., police said.

The pedestrian was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police said the 31-year-old motorist was not injured and remained at the scene.

Alcohol was a factor in the collision, police said adding the motorist was intoxicated at the time.

Police arrested him on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or speed were contributing factors.