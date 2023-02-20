Woman seriously injured in Kalihi stabbing

A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Kalihi today, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
Paramedics responded to the area of Gulick Avenue and Kanani Lane at about 9:45 a.m. EMS treated a woman in her late 40s who sustained “multiple puncture wounds to her upper body.”
She was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
