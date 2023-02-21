Man, 49, arrested for allegedly stabbing wife in Kalihi

Honolulu police arrested a 49-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his 46-year-old wife in Kalihi Monday.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of Gulick Avenue and Kanani Lane at about 9:45 a.m.

Paramedics treated the victim who sustained multiple puncture wounds to her upper body.

She was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police arrested the husband on suspicion of second-degree assault.