A hearty kale soup with lots of potatoes

Three stalwarts of soup — kale, potatoes and sausage — bob up and down in this dish inspired by the Portuguese residents of Provincetown, Massachusetts. This recipe is from 1995, long before kale was a Brooklyn-related punchline.
Kale Soup With Potatoes and Sausage
Ingredients:
• 1 pound linguiça or uncured Spanish chorizo, sliced into 1/8-inch-thick coins
• 1 large onion, peeled and chopped
• 2 large baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes
• 1 garlic clove, peeled and minced
• 1 1/2 bunches kale, stemmed and coarsely chopped (about 6 cups)
• 4 cups chicken broth, homemade or low-sodium canned
• 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
• 2 teaspoons kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 3 plum tomatoes, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice
Directions:
Place the sausage in a large pot over medium-low heat and cook until it begins to render its fat, about 2 minutes. Add the onion and cook for 2 minutes. Add the potatoes and garlic, and cook for 2 minutes. Add the kale and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes longer.
Stir in the chicken broth, vinegar and salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1 hour. Season with pepper. Stir in the tomatoes and cook, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Divide among 4 bowls and serve.
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes, serves 4.
