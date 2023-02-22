Latest Hawaii COVID metrics unavailable due to system upgrade

The Hawaii Department of Health posted a notice saying today it is not providing weekly COVID-19 case counts, positivity rates, or other metrics due to an ongoing upgrade of its system.

The data will be provided next Wednesday, the department said.

“Due to an ongoing upgrade of our disease surveillance system infrastructure we are not able to provide an update to the COVID-19 data and dashboards this week (February 22, 2023),” said DOH in a message posted to its dashboard. “Updates will resume on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. While there will be no update this week, this will not cause a gap in the data, and the counts from this week will be included in next week’s update.”

The daily average of cases had been on a downward trend, and declined to 89 per day on Feb. 15 while the average positivity rate remained steady at 4.7%.

DOH’s most recent wastewater report, published Feb. 14, noted all counties in Hawaii are “observing an increasing trend in raw sewage concentrations of SARS-CoV-2.”

No surges in COVID-19 cases, however, were reported since the previous wastewater report two weeks prior, the report said.

The state’s COVID vaccination summary was updated, with just under 2,500 doses administered in Hawaii over the past week.

To date, 78.6% of the state population has completed their primary COVID-19 series of vaccinations. A total of 186,423 residents has received the bivalent booster, representing 25.6% of the eligible state population.