Man, 32, charged in Kapolei attack

A 32-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a 64-year-old man with a knife in Kapolei.

Hizson Linkee, also known as Hizson Linkee Jr., was charged by felony information Tuesday with two counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to appear at his arraignment at Circuit Court Monday.

Linkee is currently in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $50,000 aggregate bail.

Police responded to a call of an assault in the 700 block of Haumea Street just after 7:15 a.m. Monday. Court documents alleged Linkee assaulted the victim with a knife.

Linkee and the suspect are not known to one another.

Police said the victim sustained a laceration to his neck and was taken in stable condition to a hospital.

About a half-hour later, officers located Linkee a couple of blocks away from the scene and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Last month, prosecutors charged him in a separate misdemeanor theft case after he allegedly took money from Gamestop at Windward Mall in Kaneohe.

Police in court documents said Linkee entered the store at about 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 4 and demanded an employee give him money from the register. He left with money taken from the store.

Officers located him at the shopping center about an hour later and arrested him.

Linkee has a criminal record that includes a felony assault conviction and nine misdemeanor convictions for theft, terroristic threatening, assault and abuse of a family or household member. His record also includes eight petty misdemeanors for harassment, theft, criminal contempt of court, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.