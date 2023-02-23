Kamehameha hires Kaeo Drummondo as head football coach

Former Hilo High football coach and athletic director Kaeo Drummondo has been named Kamehameha’s next football coach, the school announced this afternoon.

Drummondo, a Kamehameha alum, guided the Vikings to Division I state titles in 2017 and ’19. He left after the second state championship to take the defensive coordinator position at Kamehameha under previous head coach Abu Ma’afala, but decided just before the season to accept the AD position at Hilo and move back to the Big Island.

His official title is director of football operations.

“Coach Kaeo brings an electrifying blend of championship-winning leadership experience and Kamehameha Warrior intensity to our program,” the school said in a letter sent to players and families this afternoon.

Drummondo will start his new role on March 6. He replaces Ma’afala, was let go after last season’s 0-7-1 campaign. Ma’afala went 17-34-1 in six seasons.

Kamehameha has not won an ILH championship since 2009, which is also the last time it appeared in the state tournament.

The Warriors won the state title that year, defeating Kahuku 34-21 in the final.