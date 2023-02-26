HFD rescues man, 23, injured at Makapuu

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 23-year-old man who was hurt hiking this afternoon at the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail near the tide pools.

HFD responded to a 911 call at 1:13 p.m. with five units staffed by 12 personnel. The first unit to arrive at 1:27 p.m. learned that the man was hurt and unable to return from the tide pools, according to an HFD release. Firefighters hiked down and found the man at 1:37 p.m. with a laceration on his foot.

After assessing the man’s condition and wound, firefighters helped him back up to the main trail, then to a waiting Emergency Medical Services unit.

The HFD reminds the public to hike safely, research the trail beyond social media, learn the degree of difficulty and follow the signage. Let someone know where you are going, bring a mobile phone, make sure it’s fully charged and pack a backup battery if possible.

If you get lost, stay put, especially after dark, to make it easier for searchers to find you HFD recommends.