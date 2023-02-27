Man, 49, charged for allegedly attacking spouse with tool

A 49-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly attacked his wife with a screwdriver in Kalihi.
Jimuel B. Gatioan is scheduled to appear at his arraignment at Circuit Court Thursday on charges of two counts of second-degree assault.
He is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $50,000 aggregate bail.
Second-degree assault is a class C felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison if convicted.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to Gulick Avenue on the morning of Feb. 20. Paramedics treated a woman, 46, who sustained multiple puncture wounds to her upper body.
She was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
Police arrested Gatioan about an hour later on Gulick Avenue on suspicion of second-degree assault.
A charging document alleged Gatioan assaulted the victim with a screwdriver. He was charged by felony information Wednesday on two counts of second-degree assault.
