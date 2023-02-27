Man, 70, who died in Wahiawa vehicle crash identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 70-year-old man who died in Wednesday’s single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa as Lansing K. Kakazu.
Honolulu police said a motorist was traveling westbound on California Avenue when he veered to the right and struck a wooden telephone pole just before 5:30 a.m.
Kakazu, of Wahiawa, was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.
Police said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.