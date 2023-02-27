comscore Man, 70, who died in Wahiawa vehicle crash identified | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 70, who died in Wahiawa vehicle crash identified

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 70-year-old man who died in Wednesday’s single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa as Lansing K. Kakazu.

Honolulu police said a motorist was traveling westbound on California Avenue when he veered to the right and struck a wooden telephone pole just before 5:30 a.m.

Kakazu, of Wahiawa, was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

Police said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices
Next Story
Defense: Colorado grocery shooting suspect has schizophrenia

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up