Man, 70, who died in Wahiawa vehicle crash identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 70-year-old man who died in Wednesday’s single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa as Lansing K. Kakazu.

Honolulu police said a motorist was traveling westbound on California Avenue when he veered to the right and struck a wooden telephone pole just before 5:30 a.m.

Kakazu, of Wahiawa, was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

Police said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors.