Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Honolulu nightclub

Honolulu police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a nightclub near Ala Moana Center early Sunday.
The threat occurred at The District Nightclub at 1349 Kapiolani Boulevard just before 2:10 a.m.
Police said the man threatened to shoot up the establishment after being kicked out for sexually harassing a waitress.
No injuries were reported.
Officers responded and located the man shortly afterward.
Police recovered a loaded firearm in his possession and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree sex assault, place to keep a pistol or a firearm and possession of prohibited weapons.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.