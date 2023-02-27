Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Honolulu nightclub

Honolulu police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a nightclub near Ala Moana Center early Sunday.

The threat occurred at The District Nightclub at 1349 Kapiolani Boulevard just before 2:10 a.m.

Police said the man threatened to shoot up the establishment after being kicked out for sexually harassing a waitress.

No injuries were reported.

Officers responded and located the man shortly afterward.

Police recovered a loaded firearm in his possession and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree sex assault, place to keep a pistol or a firearm and possession of prohibited weapons.