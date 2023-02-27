Kamehameha alum helps Aztecs beat Rainbows in baseball

Kamehameha graduate Kelena Sauer pitched out of a bases-loaded jam he created in the ninth inning to help host San Diego State beat the University of Hawaii baseball team 3-2 on Monday.

The ‘Bows had loaded the bases in the final game of the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament when Sauer hit DallasJ Duarte with a pitch after singles by Jared Quandt and Stone Miyao.

But Sauer then struck out pinch-hitter Nainoa Cardinez and Jordan Donahue to earn the save for the Aztecs.

Maddox Haley’s single off Connor Harrison drove in the decisive run in the eighth inning.

The Rainbows fell to 4-3 on the season. The Aztecs improved to 2-5.

Hawaii scored twice on passed balls in the seventh inning to take a 2-1 lead. San Diego State tied it in its half of the inning as Tino Bethancourt launched a solo homer.

Jonny Guzman started and pitched five scoreless innings for the Aztecs, allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Pancho Ruiz put SDSU ahead 1-0 in the third with an RBI single.

Jacob Igawa extended his hitting streak to six games with single into left in the fourth inning for UH’s first hit.

UH’s Harrison Bodendorf started on the mound. He struck out six and walked four, allowing one run on two hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Connor Harrison relieved him, and took the loss after allowing two runs in 3 2/3 innings.