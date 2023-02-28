High surf, wind advisories extended across Hawaiian isles

The high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of most isles has been extended through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service said rough conditions will continue along exposed east shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii island, through the week due to strong tradewinds.

Surf of 8 to 12 feet today is expected to build to 10 to 14 feet on Wednesday along these shores.

Besides strong, breaking waves, officials warn of strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

Forecasters also extended the wind advisory for most isles to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

East winds of 25 to 30 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected in portions of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Kahoolawe, and Hawaii island, including windward and leeward sides, central valleys and mountains.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles,” according to the advisory. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

Forecasters said a strong high-pressure system north of the Hawaiian islands will keep windy trades in place into Thursday before possibly trending lower from Friday to Saturday.

More rain, however, is on the way, as a cold front Monday sweeps from west to east across the island chain, producing widespread showers.