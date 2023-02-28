Man critically injured in Keehi Lagoon Park stabbing

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a man was critically injured in a stabbing at Keehi Lagoon Park in Honolulu this evening.

Emergency Medical Services said personnel performed advanced life support to a man, possibly in his 20s, at about 6:50 p.m. at the park.

He suffered an apparent stab wound to his upper body and was transported to a hospital in critical condition, EMS said.

Police said the attempted homicide investigation is ongoing.