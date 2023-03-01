A substantial, salty-sweet grain salad

This salty-sweet grain salad is filled with bits of caramelized roasted fennel, sweet dates and briny olives, and is bolstered by orange, red-pepper flakes and herbs. It’s substantial enough to be a light meatless dinner on its own, or it can be served as a hearty side with simply roasted or sautéed chicken or fish. It holds up well, and any leftovers will be a boon to future lunches. The feta topping is optional and adds a creamy tanginess, but the mix of roasted vegetables, dried fruit and grains is just as good without it.

Roasted Fennel and Farro Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 to 3 fennel bulbs (about 1 1/4 pounds without fronds), halved lengthwise, cored and sliced 1/2-inch thick (about 3 cups)

• 4 thyme sprigs

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

• 1 cup pearled or semi-pearled farro

• 1 bay leaf

• 1 orange

• 3 tablespoons red-wine vinegar, plus more to taste

• 1/8 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more as needed

• 1 cup mixed herbs, such as parsley, dill, cilantro and mint

• 1/2 cup coarsely chopped pitted green olives

• 1/4 cup thinly sliced pitted dates

• 3 scallions, thinly sliced

• 1/3 cup crumbled feta (optional)

• 1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds

Directions:

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. On a rimmed sheet pan, combine fennel, thyme, a large pinch of salt and black pepper, and 2 tablespoons oil, and toss to coat. Spread in an even layer. Roast until golden brown and tender, 20 to 30 minutes, tossing after 10 minutes. Discard thyme.

While fennel is roasting, make the farro: In a medium pot of salted boiling water, add farro and bay leaf. Cover and cook until tender according to the package directions, usually 10 to 25 minutes. Drain, discarding bay leaf, and pour farro into a large bowl.

Grate about 1/4 teaspoon zest from the orange into the bowl with the warm farro, then halve the fruit and squeeze in the juice. Stir in remaining 4 tablespoons olive oil, vinegar and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Taste and add more salt, vinegar or grated orange zest if you like.

Add roasted fennel and red-pepper flakes, and toss to combine. Stir in herbs, olives, dates and scallions. Mix in feta, if using, and almonds right before serving. Taste and add more salt or vinegar, and a little more olive oil for added richness if you’d like.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.