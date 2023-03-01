comscore No. 1 Hawaii turns back No. 7 Pepperdine in 4 sets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

No. 1 Hawaii turns back No. 7 Pepperdine in 4 sets

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • March 1, 2023
  • Updated 10:08 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Spyros Chakas was on the hunt for a kill against the Pepperdine Waves.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Spyros Chakas was on the hunt for a kill against the Pepperdine Waves.

Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas posted his second double-double of the season with 18 kills and a career-high 12 digs and No. 1 Hawaii set a program record with its 27th consecutive home win with a four-set victory over No. 7 Pepperdine on tonight at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

All-America setter Jakob Thelle returned from a four-match load-management absence and set the Warriors to a .410 hitting performance in the 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 win before a crowd of 4,131.

Thelle finished with 42 assists in his first appearance since UH’s sweep at Stanford on Feb. 11.

With former UH standout Costas Theocharidis in the stands, Chakas had just two errors in 31 attacks for a .516 hitting percentage and opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias put away his 15th kill on match point. Middle blocker Guilherme Voss finished with nine kills in 13 swings and UH extended its overall winning streak to 22.

Mouchlias had three of UH’s nine aces, Chakas added two and Keoni Thiim also had two off the bench.

Pepperdine opposite Jaylen Jasper, the reigning AVCA National Player of the Week, finished with a match-high 26 kills on 47 attempts.

The Warriors (14-0) and Waves (10-7) meet again on Friday with the presentation of UH’s 2022 national championship rings to follow the rematch.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Maui hate crime case spotlights Hawaii’s racial complexity

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up