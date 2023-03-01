No. 1 Hawaii turns back No. 7 Pepperdine in 4 sets

Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas posted his second double-double of the season with 18 kills and a career-high 12 digs and No. 1 Hawaii set a program record with its 27th consecutive home win with a four-set victory over No. 7 Pepperdine on tonight at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

All-America setter Jakob Thelle returned from a four-match load-management absence and set the Warriors to a .410 hitting performance in the 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 win before a crowd of 4,131.

Thelle finished with 42 assists in his first appearance since UH’s sweep at Stanford on Feb. 11.

With former UH standout Costas Theocharidis in the stands, Chakas had just two errors in 31 attacks for a .516 hitting percentage and opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias put away his 15th kill on match point. Middle blocker Guilherme Voss finished with nine kills in 13 swings and UH extended its overall winning streak to 22.

Mouchlias had three of UH’s nine aces, Chakas added two and Keoni Thiim also had two off the bench.

Pepperdine opposite Jaylen Jasper, the reigning AVCA National Player of the Week, finished with a match-high 26 kills on 47 attempts.

The Warriors (14-0) and Waves (10-7) meet again on Friday with the presentation of UH’s 2022 national championship rings to follow the rematch.