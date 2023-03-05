comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 16 – Jan. 20, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
For The Week Of Jan. 16-20
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
99-448 Ulune St 1/19/23 $1,135,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1456 Ala Iolani St 1/20/23 $953,888
Ala Moana    
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #1407 1/20/23 $921,900
1655 Makaloa St #811 1/19/23 $328,000
475 Atkinson Dr #806 1/20/23 $406,100
410 Atkinson Dr #1423 1/20/23 $195,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd #801 1/19/23 $2,295,000
1631 Kapiolani Blvd #4006 1/20/23 $1,140,000
1617 Kapiolani Blvd #1804 1/20/23 $349,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-3633 Kauluakoko St #411 1/20/23 $674,995
91-3575 Kauluakoko St #1208 1/20/23 $725,000
91-242 Ewa Beach Rd 1/19/23 $630,000
91-811 Hanakahi St 1/20/23 $760,000
91-1089 Puamaeole St #15A 1/17/23 $505,000
91-208 Ania Pl 1/20/23 $425,000
91-1139 Hapua St 1/17/23 $760,000
91-1015 Kaikauhaa St 1/20/23 $737,032
91-1201 Kaileolea Dr 1/20/23 $840,000
91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #206 1/17/23 $800,000
91-1254 Kaileolea Dr 1/18/23 $990,000
91-1001 Keaunui Dr #152 1/17/23 $790,000
Hawaii Kai    
759 Aipo St 1/20/23 $1,220,000
6770 Hawaii Kai Dr #705 1/19/23 $640,000
852 Kealahou St 1/19/23 $1,275,000
Heeia    
46-078 Emepela Pl #J205 1/19/23 $745,000
46-1031 Emepela Way #17B 1/20/23 $648,000
Kahaluu    
47-204 E Ahaolelo Rd 1/18/23 $1,600,000
47-419 A Ahuimanu Pl #A 1/20/23 $1,150,000
Kailua    
1327 Manu Aloha St 1/17/23 $325,000
317 C Olomana St #A 1/19/23 $987,000
Kaimuki    
673 A 22nd Ave 1/20/23 $1,840,000
Kakaako    
801 S King St #2703 1/17/23 $672,500
876 Curtis St #3905 1/20/23 $725,000
725 Kapiolani Blvd #1702 1/20/23 $600,000
725 Kapiolani Blvd #813 1/20/23 $670,000
1330 Ala Moana Blvd #1807 1/20/23 $755,000
1177 Queen St #4406 1/17/23 $1,250,000
1288 Kapiolani Blvd #I4203 1/18/23 $985,000
Kalihi Valley    
2742 Kamanaiki St 1/19/23 $500,000
2740 Piliwai St 1/18/23 $125,000
Kaneohe    
44-160 9 Kou Pl #309 1/20/23 $940,000
45-692 Halemuku Way 1/17/23 $1,200,000
Kawela Bay    
57-077 Eleku Kuilima Pl #79 1/20/23 $850,000
57-101 W Kuilima Loop #57 1/18/23 $850,000

 

Liliha

    
26A A & 32 N School St 1/20/23 $1,525,000
Lower Kalihi    
1611 Hauiki St 1/19/23 $1,160,000
1250 Richard Ln #A203 1/19/23 $325,000
Lower Manoa    
2112 Hunnewell St 1/19/23 $1,130,000
Makaha    
84-808 Maiola St #36 1/20/23 $1,234,000
84-811 Maiola St #91 1/19/23 $1,124,700
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-665 Makakilo Dr #16 1/20/23 $499,000
92-751 Makakilo Dr #46 1/20/23 $515,000
92-1259 Panana St #14 1/18/23 $470,000
92-1132 Panana St #129 1/19/23 $425,000
92-831 Makakilo Dr #23 1/20/23 $770,000
92-1191 Palahia St #N203 1/17/23 $507,000
Makiki    
1448 Young St #1507 1/18/23 $340,000
1221 Victoria St #1402 1/20/23 $185,000
1040 Kinau St #907 1/19/23 $380,000
1076 Karratti Ln 1/17/23 $1,525,076
1415 Liholiho St #603 1/20/23 $317,100
Makua    
83-500 Farrington Hwy 1/18/23 $570,000
Manoa Valley    
3175 Poelua Pl 1/17/23 $1,435,000
3340 Anoai Pl 1/20/23 $1,200,000
3173 Beaumont Woods Pl 1/20/23 $1,875,000
Mccully    
2474 Kapiolani Blvd #903 1/19/23 $455,000
2740 Kuilei St #1807 1/17/23 $340,900
2740 Kuilei St #2201 1/17/23 $301,700
2740 Kuilei St #2504 1/17/23 $289,500
2740 Kuilei St #2704 1/17/23 $291,500
Mililani, Waipio    
95-968 Wikao St #H301 1/20/23 $645,000
95-020 Waihonu St #C604 1/20/23 $330,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-238 Farrington Hwy 1/17/23 $505,000
87-112 Maipela St 1/19/23 $520,000
Niu Valley    
99 Niuiki Cir 1/20/23 $3,400,000
409 Lelekepue Pl 1/17/23 $2,758,000
Nuuanu    
775 Kinalau Pl #404 1/19/23 $365,000
318 A Puna Ln 1/19/23 $680,000
316 Puna Ln 1/19/23 $825,000
318 B Puna Ln 1/19/23 $1,175,000
Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights    
1835 B 10th Ave 1/19/23 $1,000,000
Pearl City    
650 Hoomalu St 1/17/23 $735,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-715 Iho Pl #702 1/20/23 $499,000
98-402 Koauka Loop #1416 1/17/23 $480,000
98-099 Uao Pl #3205 1/18/23 $415,000
98-1123 Kahapili St 1/17/23 $640,800
98-1426 D Kaahumanu St #74 1/20/23 $630,000
Sunset Beach, Pupukea    
59-786 Kapuhi Pl 1/17/23 $835,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4999 Kahala Ave #303 1/18/23 $105,000
Waianae    
86-032 Alta St 1/20/23 $900,000
86-239 Kawili St 1/20/23 $725,000
Waikiki    
223 Saratoga Rd #1118 1/20/23 $350,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #834 1/17/23 $860,000
1700 Ala Moana Blvd #2504 1/17/23 $230,000
444 Kanekapolei St #405 1/20/23 $305,000
444 Kanekapolei St #Phf 1/19/23 $405,000
445 Seaside Ave #1901 1/19/23 $712,500
300 Wai Nani Way #607 1/20/23 $300,000
300 Wai Nani Way #2417 1/19/23 $535,000
Waimanalo    
41-1438 Waikaloa St 1/19/23 $395,000
Waimea Bay    
61-237 Kamehameha Hwy #B 1/20/23 $5,000,000
Waipahu    
94-650 Lumiaina St #Y202 1/18/23 $482,000
94-718 Lumiauau St #Kk104 1/17/23 $640,000
94-844 Lumikuke Loop 1/19/23 $850,000
94-302 Kiwini Pl 1/19/23 $725,000
94-419 Hiahia Loop 1/19/23 $903,000
94-1179 Heahea St 1/18/23 $1,250,000
94-1009 Alau St 1/17/23 $947,500
94-530 Kupuohi St #19 201 1/20/23 $507,000
94-544 Kupuohi St #26 104 1/18/23 $518,000
94-1007 Waiahu St 1/19/23 $1,175,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
4341 Lawehana St 1/18/23 $350,000
Mccully    
931 University Ave #101 1/20/23 $340,000
Sand Island Access    
504 N Nimitz Hwy 1/19/23 $12,300,000
Wahiawa    
961 Center St 1/19/23 $1,720,000
