Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 16 – Jan. 20, 2023

|For The Week Of Jan. 16-20
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-448 Ulune St
|1/19/23
|$1,135,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1456 Ala Iolani St
|1/20/23
|$953,888
|Ala Moana
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #1407
|1/20/23
|$921,900
|1655 Makaloa St #811
|1/19/23
|$328,000
|475 Atkinson Dr #806
|1/20/23
|$406,100
|410 Atkinson Dr #1423
|1/20/23
|$195,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd #801
|1/19/23
|$2,295,000
|1631 Kapiolani Blvd #4006
|1/20/23
|$1,140,000
|1617 Kapiolani Blvd #1804
|1/20/23
|$349,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-3633 Kauluakoko St #411
|1/20/23
|$674,995
|91-3575 Kauluakoko St #1208
|1/20/23
|$725,000
|91-242 Ewa Beach Rd
|1/19/23
|$630,000
|91-811 Hanakahi St
|1/20/23
|$760,000
|91-1089 Puamaeole St #15A
|1/17/23
|$505,000
|91-208 Ania Pl
|1/20/23
|$425,000
|91-1139 Hapua St
|1/17/23
|$760,000
|91-1015 Kaikauhaa St
|1/20/23
|$737,032
|91-1201 Kaileolea Dr
|1/20/23
|$840,000
|91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #206
|1/17/23
|$800,000
|91-1254 Kaileolea Dr
|1/18/23
|$990,000
|91-1001 Keaunui Dr #152
|1/17/23
|$790,000
|Hawaii Kai
|759 Aipo St
|1/20/23
|$1,220,000
|6770 Hawaii Kai Dr #705
|1/19/23
|$640,000
|852 Kealahou St
|1/19/23
|$1,275,000
|Heeia
|46-078 Emepela Pl #J205
|1/19/23
|$745,000
|46-1031 Emepela Way #17B
|1/20/23
|$648,000
|Kahaluu
|47-204 E Ahaolelo Rd
|1/18/23
|$1,600,000
|47-419 A Ahuimanu Pl #A
|1/20/23
|$1,150,000
|Kailua
|1327 Manu Aloha St
|1/17/23
|$325,000
|317 C Olomana St #A
|1/19/23
|$987,000
|Kaimuki
|673 A 22nd Ave
|1/20/23
|$1,840,000
|Kakaako
|801 S King St #2703
|1/17/23
|$672,500
|876 Curtis St #3905
|1/20/23
|$725,000
|725 Kapiolani Blvd #1702
|1/20/23
|$600,000
|725 Kapiolani Blvd #813
|1/20/23
|$670,000
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd #1807
|1/20/23
|$755,000
|1177 Queen St #4406
|1/17/23
|$1,250,000
|1288 Kapiolani Blvd #I4203
|1/18/23
|$985,000
|Kalihi Valley
|2742 Kamanaiki St
|1/19/23
|$500,000
|2740 Piliwai St
|1/18/23
|$125,000
|Kaneohe
|44-160 9 Kou Pl #309
|1/20/23
|$940,000
|45-692 Halemuku Way
|1/17/23
|$1,200,000
|Kawela Bay
|57-077 Eleku Kuilima Pl #79
|1/20/23
|$850,000
|57-101 W Kuilima Loop #57
|1/18/23
|$850,000
Liliha
|26A A & 32 N School St
|1/20/23
|$1,525,000
|Lower Kalihi
|1611 Hauiki St
|1/19/23
|$1,160,000
|1250 Richard Ln #A203
|1/19/23
|$325,000
|Lower Manoa
|2112 Hunnewell St
|1/19/23
|$1,130,000
|Makaha
|84-808 Maiola St #36
|1/20/23
|$1,234,000
|84-811 Maiola St #91
|1/19/23
|$1,124,700
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-665 Makakilo Dr #16
|1/20/23
|$499,000
|92-751 Makakilo Dr #46
|1/20/23
|$515,000
|92-1259 Panana St #14
|1/18/23
|$470,000
|92-1132 Panana St #129
|1/19/23
|$425,000
|92-831 Makakilo Dr #23
|1/20/23
|$770,000
|92-1191 Palahia St #N203
|1/17/23
|$507,000
|Makiki
|1448 Young St #1507
|1/18/23
|$340,000
|1221 Victoria St #1402
|1/20/23
|$185,000
|1040 Kinau St #907
|1/19/23
|$380,000
|1076 Karratti Ln
|1/17/23
|$1,525,076
|1415 Liholiho St #603
|1/20/23
|$317,100
|Makua
|83-500 Farrington Hwy
|1/18/23
|$570,000
|Manoa Valley
|3175 Poelua Pl
|1/17/23
|$1,435,000
|3340 Anoai Pl
|1/20/23
|$1,200,000
|3173 Beaumont Woods Pl
|1/20/23
|$1,875,000
|Mccully
|2474 Kapiolani Blvd #903
|1/19/23
|$455,000
|2740 Kuilei St #1807
|1/17/23
|$340,900
|2740 Kuilei St #2201
|1/17/23
|$301,700
|2740 Kuilei St #2504
|1/17/23
|$289,500
|2740 Kuilei St #2704
|1/17/23
|$291,500
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-968 Wikao St #H301
|1/20/23
|$645,000
|95-020 Waihonu St #C604
|1/20/23
|$330,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-238 Farrington Hwy
|1/17/23
|$505,000
|87-112 Maipela St
|1/19/23
|$520,000
|Niu Valley
|99 Niuiki Cir
|1/20/23
|$3,400,000
|409 Lelekepue Pl
|1/17/23
|$2,758,000
|Nuuanu
|775 Kinalau Pl #404
|1/19/23
|$365,000
|318 A Puna Ln
|1/19/23
|$680,000
|316 Puna Ln
|1/19/23
|$825,000
|318 B Puna Ln
|1/19/23
|$1,175,000
|Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights
|1835 B 10th Ave
|1/19/23
|$1,000,000
|Pearl City
|650 Hoomalu St
|1/17/23
|$735,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-715 Iho Pl #702
|1/20/23
|$499,000
|98-402 Koauka Loop #1416
|1/17/23
|$480,000
|98-099 Uao Pl #3205
|1/18/23
|$415,000
|98-1123 Kahapili St
|1/17/23
|$640,800
|98-1426 D Kaahumanu St #74
|1/20/23
|$630,000
|Sunset Beach, Pupukea
|59-786 Kapuhi Pl
|1/17/23
|$835,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4999 Kahala Ave #303
|1/18/23
|$105,000
|Waianae
|86-032 Alta St
|1/20/23
|$900,000
|86-239 Kawili St
|1/20/23
|$725,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd #1118
|1/20/23
|$350,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #834
|1/17/23
|$860,000
|1700 Ala Moana Blvd #2504
|1/17/23
|$230,000
|444 Kanekapolei St #405
|1/20/23
|$305,000
|444 Kanekapolei St #Phf
|1/19/23
|$405,000
|445 Seaside Ave #1901
|1/19/23
|$712,500
|300 Wai Nani Way #607
|1/20/23
|$300,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #2417
|1/19/23
|$535,000
|Waimanalo
|41-1438 Waikaloa St
|1/19/23
|$395,000
|Waimea Bay
|61-237 Kamehameha Hwy #B
|1/20/23
|$5,000,000
|Waipahu
|94-650 Lumiaina St #Y202
|1/18/23
|$482,000
|94-718 Lumiauau St #Kk104
|1/17/23
|$640,000
|94-844 Lumikuke Loop
|1/19/23
|$850,000
|94-302 Kiwini Pl
|1/19/23
|$725,000
|94-419 Hiahia Loop
|1/19/23
|$903,000
|94-1179 Heahea St
|1/18/23
|$1,250,000
|94-1009 Alau St
|1/17/23
|$947,500
|94-530 Kupuohi St #19 201
|1/20/23
|$507,000
|94-544 Kupuohi St #26 104
|1/18/23
|$518,000
|94-1007 Waiahu St
|1/19/23
|$1,175,000
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|4341 Lawehana St
|1/18/23
|$350,000
|Mccully
|931 University Ave #101
|1/20/23
|$340,000
|Sand Island Access
|504 N Nimitz Hwy
|1/19/23
|$12,300,000
|Wahiawa
|961 Center St
|1/19/23
|$1,720,000
