comscore Power restored to more than 6,000 customers after Maui outage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Power restored to more than 6,000 customers after Maui outage

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

Hawaiian Electric says it is working to restore power to 350 customers on Maui after an early morning outage.

The company also sent a correction to an early morning tweet that more than 13,000 customers were without power in the Pukalani to Hana area on Maui as early as 6:40 a.m. today.

Hawaiian Electric said about 6,900 customers in that area experienced the outage.

“Hawaiian Electric crews are currently working on repairs to damaged electrical equipment to restore a remaining 350 customers from Peahi to Nahiku on Maui,” said a Hawaiian Electric spokesperson by email. “Approximately 6,900 customers from the Pukalani to Hana area experienced the outage starting around 6:40 a.m. The initial report of 13,000 affected customers was incorrect. Mahalo for the continued patience and understanding.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Downed tree closes section of Vineyard Boulevard in both directions
Next Story
VIDEO: DLNR chairperson Dawn Chang joins ‘Spotlight Hawaii’

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up