Power restored to more than 6,000 customers after Maui outage

Hawaiian Electric says it is working to restore power to 350 customers on Maui after an early morning outage.

The company also sent a correction to an early morning tweet that more than 13,000 customers were without power in the Pukalani to Hana area on Maui as early as 6:40 a.m. today.

Hawaiian Electric said about 6,900 customers in that area experienced the outage.

“Hawaiian Electric crews are currently working on repairs to damaged electrical equipment to restore a remaining 350 customers from Peahi to Nahiku on Maui,” said a Hawaiian Electric spokesperson by email. “Approximately 6,900 customers from the Pukalani to Hana area experienced the outage starting around 6:40 a.m. The initial report of 13,000 affected customers was incorrect. Mahalo for the continued patience and understanding.”