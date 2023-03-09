comscore Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on shooting charge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on shooting charge

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Former NBA basketball player Shawn Kemp speaks during the Seattle Kraken’s NHL hockey expansion draft event in Seattle, in July 2021. Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to appear in court today, a sheriff’s official said.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Former NBA basketball player Shawn Kemp speaks during the Seattle Kraken’s NHL hockey expansion draft event in Seattle, in July 2021. Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to appear in court today, a sheriff’s official said.

TACOMA, Washington >> Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to appear in court today, a sheriff’s official said.

Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of a drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Pierce County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss said Kemp, 53, was scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.

Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

Kemp owns two cannabis stores in Seattle.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Report says Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin facing graft charges
Next Story
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up