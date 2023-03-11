comscore Visitor, 76, dies after parking lot collision in Lihue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Visitor, 76, dies after parking lot collision in Lihue

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 76-year-year male visitor from Kansas died when he tripped in a Lihue parking lot Friday night and collided with a pickup truck, according to the Kauai Police Department.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the Hokulei Village parking lot. According to a preliminary police report, the man was crossing the parking lot when he tripped and collided with a gray Toyota Tacoma operated by a 27-year-old male from Hanapepe.

First responders with American Medical Response and the Kauai Fire Department treated the visitor at the scene before transporting him to Wilcox Medical Center, where he later died. The cause of the incident remains under investigation but police said a preliminary report indicates that speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash. Toxicology reports are pending.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

