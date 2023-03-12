Las Vegas Advisor: NCAA March Madness descends on Las Vegas

The Super Bowl is Las Vegas’ biggest sporting event, but March Madness isn’t far behind.

The big opening weekend of the NCAA Basketball National Championship Tournament runs March 16 to 19. The sports books will be packed throughout the weekend and viewing parties will be held at several venues, including free parties in the South Point showroom and the conference areas at the D and Circa downtown.

It’s been announced that the tournament’s Final Four will be held in Las Vegas in 2028. For now, though, hanging in a rocking sports book is the next best thing.

Horseshoe signs: It’s taken a while, but the word “Horseshoe” can finally be seen on exterior signage at the former Bally’s casino at center-Strip. Also, the scrolling Bally’s marquee that displayed sports scores and stock prices has been taken down. When all the new signage is in place, the transformation to Horseshoe Las Vegas will be complete.

Sushi and jazz: Another noncasino, live-music option has opened west of the Strip. Maxan Jazz is being promoted as a jazz club that serves sushi. It’s the second jazz club to open in a month, following Vic’s Italian Jazz Bistro downtown.

Expensive brew: BrewDog, which just opened on the Strip at the top of the Showcase Mall, is selling a bottle of High Roller beer for $250. The ingredients in the chocolate dessert stout include “glacier water, malt sourced from six countries, and beluga caviar.”

Question: What will be the next new casino to open in Las Vegas?

Answer: The next casino to open will likely be Durango Station, a locals casino from Station Casinos located off the Strip on the southwest side of town. Next on the Strip should be Fontainebleau. Both are scheduled to open later this year.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.