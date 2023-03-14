Body found in burning car at Mililani High School identified

A woman found in a burned out car in a parking lot near the baseball field at Mililani High School Monday was a 21-year-old member of the Hawaii Army National Guard.

Laau Jordan Lalusa, 21, was a specialist with the Hawaii Army National Guard, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Samuel Michael David Jones, 25, of Ewa Beach, was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder in the second degree in connection with her death.

Jones was arrested at 7:16 a.m. Monday on Maka­imoimo Street in Mililani. He has nine prior arrests and citations for traffic offenses, trespassing and domestic abuse, according to state court records.

At about 6:40 a.m. witnesses called 911 to report a car fire, according to police.

Officers responding to the call were told witnesses saw a man “opening and closing doors during the fire” before running away, according to police. The witnesses reportedly followed Jones until officers arrived on scene.

Police were told he was carrying a “bladed-type weapon.” Officers detained Jones and arrested him on suspicion of second-­degree murder.