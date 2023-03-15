The perfect pasta dish for cold weather

Highly seasoned andouille sausage makes this pasta extra-zippy, while white beans and collard greens give it a rustic flair. They are not ingredients typically used in pasta, but this dish may become part of your regular rotation once you try it. This one-dish dinner is perfect for cold, cozy nights when you want something hearty to stick to your bones, but it will satisfy any time. Swirling in lemon juice and olive oil just before serving adds freshness and ties all of the flavors together.

Pasta With Andouille Sausage, Beans and Greens

Ingredients:

• salt and black pepper

• 1 pound rigatoni or any pasta with ridges

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• 12 ounces andouille sausage, diced

• 1 shallot, minced

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 bunch collard greens, stems discarded, leaves coarsely chopped (4 1/2 cups)

• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

• 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 cup diced fresh tomato (from 1 large)

• 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

• 1/4 cup thinly sliced chives

• 1 lemon, zested and cut into wedges, for serving

• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan, for serving

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente according to the package’s instructions.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high. Add sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5-7 minutes. Add shallot and garlic and cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 2 minutes.

Add collard greens and toss to wilt, 2-3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the thyme, cannellini beans and tomatoes and toss to warm through. Season again with salt and pepper to taste.

Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water and drain pasta. Return pasta to the empty pot and set over medium-low. Add the sausage mixture and toss to combine, gradually adding the reserved pasta water as needed to create a sauce.

Remove from the heat and sprinkle with parsley, chives, lemon zest and Parmesan. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Divide among bowls, drizzle with olive oil and serve with lemon wedges.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4-6.