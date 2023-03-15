Woman in burned car was Hawaii Guard member

A woman found Monday in a burned car in a parking lot near the baseball field at Mililani High School was a 21-year-old member of the Hawaii Army National Guard.
Laau Jordan Lalusa, 21, was a specialist with the Guard, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Samuel Michael David Jones, 25, of Ewa Beach was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with her death.
Jones was arrested at 7:16 a.m. Monday on Maka- imoimo Street in Mililani. He has nine prior arrests and citations for traffic offenses, trespassing and domestic abuse, according to state court records.
At about 6:40 a.m. witnesses called 911 to report a car fire, according to police. One unit with four personnel responded, and upon arriving on-scene at 6:55 a.m., firefighters found the blaze to have been self-extinguished and discovered the body inside.
Officers responding to the call were told witnesses saw a man “opening and closing doors during the fire” before running away, according to police. The witnesses reportedly followed Jones until officers arrived.
Police were told he was carrying a “bladed-type weapon.” Officers detained Jones and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder.
